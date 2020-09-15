$0.21 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.26. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million.

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 598,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,069. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $976.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

