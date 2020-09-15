$0.32 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

