$0.54 EPS Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.59. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.