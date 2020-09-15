116,370 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,182,000. Watsco accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Watsco by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $236.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

