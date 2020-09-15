$138.99 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $138.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.54 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $565.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.20 million to $570.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $624.14 million, with estimates ranging from $611.54 million to $636.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.18. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,051. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.95.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

