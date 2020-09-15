14,610 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

