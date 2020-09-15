15,284 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.30. 1,265,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

