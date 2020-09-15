$17.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to post $17.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $22.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $31.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $75.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 billion to $86.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.07 billion to $100.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. 81,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,522. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.