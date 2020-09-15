17,502 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,433,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.14. The stock had a trading volume of 786,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

