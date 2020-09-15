17,831 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Biogen comprises about 2.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $8.38 on Monday, hitting $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,046. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $219.70 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

