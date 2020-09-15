1,836 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.92. 1,520,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,428. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.00 and a 200 day moving average of $313.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

