1irstcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,257.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00010902 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $93,257.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00737643 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02671508 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000593 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000194 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004427 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,126 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.