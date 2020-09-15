$20.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $20.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $21.56 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $84.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 179,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

