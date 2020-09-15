2,029 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

