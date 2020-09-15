22,595 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. 18,779,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,585,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

