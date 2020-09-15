2,997 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,535,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 746,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 123,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.19. 101,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,657. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

