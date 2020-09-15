-$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.59) and the highest is ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($8.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.92) to ($5.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 8,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

