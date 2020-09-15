-$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.59) and the highest is ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($8.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.92) to ($5.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.
NASDAQ ESPR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 8,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.82.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
