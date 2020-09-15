3,786 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. 2,133,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,313. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

