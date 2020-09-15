4,279 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.3% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,924. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.63. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.