$60.73 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce sales of $60.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.37 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $32.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $245.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.54 million to $247.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.36 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $29.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

