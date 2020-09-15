$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $66.90 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $240.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $243.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.66 million, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $263.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 76,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $649.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 99,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 345,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 232,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.