722,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,252,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $356,158,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in salesforce.com by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,413,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $251.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,204. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

