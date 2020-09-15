$73.72 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $73.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $46.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $239.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $293.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $275.17 million, with estimates ranging from $220.89 million to $304.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Radius Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

