$783.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $783.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.31 million and the lowest is $697.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,869 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 155,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 93,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $26,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,417. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

