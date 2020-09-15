Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Accenture worth $352,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.28. 49,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.33. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

