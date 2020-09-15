Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,984,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

