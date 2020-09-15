Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.84. 2,827,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

