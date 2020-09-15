Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.