Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. 1,621,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,138,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

