Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ATV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Acorn International has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

