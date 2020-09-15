Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.21 on Monday, hitting $165.44. 614,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,209,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.