Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,975. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.