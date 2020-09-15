AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 603,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 183,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of -0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

