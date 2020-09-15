Advisor OS LLC Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.71. 61,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,783. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

