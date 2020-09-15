Advisor OS LLC Invests $305,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,538 shares of company stock worth $74,115,900 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.76. 37,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

