Advisor OS LLC Invests $605,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

