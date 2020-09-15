Advisor OS LLC Invests $654,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.37. 194,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

