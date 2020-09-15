Advisor OS LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,283,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

ACN traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.28. 49,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,409. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

