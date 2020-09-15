Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $248.36. 105,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,944. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

