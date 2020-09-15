Advisor OS LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

