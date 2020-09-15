Advisor OS LLC Takes $559,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

NYSE:AMT traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.83. 115,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $2,269,703. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

