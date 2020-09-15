AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 253,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,538. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

