AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 532.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 768,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 647,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 374,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 557,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,850. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

