AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.69. 141,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,150. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

