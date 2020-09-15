AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.55. 176,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

