AgaveCoin Market Cap Hits $22.53 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $17,557.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

