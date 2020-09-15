Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 197,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 252,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

