Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Trading Up 6.3%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.81 and last traded at $115.58. Approximately 4,922,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,235,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.72.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

