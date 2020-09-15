Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,127,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,388 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.32% of Alibaba Group worth $1,753,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

BABA traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,279,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,080. The company has a market cap of $752.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

