Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 117.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ACV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 70,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

